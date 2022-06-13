Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,790 in the last 365 days.

Press Release: Situational Report (07th June to 09th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

SAMOA, June 13 - The Ministry of Health in its latest situational report confirmed 128 positive cases from 07th of June to 09th of June 2022. There were 126 new community cases and 2 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases to 14,315. There are eight (8) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit at Moto’otua hospital.

Adhering to public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands, are important in maintaining good hygiene and in containing community transmission. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Please visit the nearest hospital if you have not yet done your first or second dose, as well as a booster. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 07th to 2:00pm June 09th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

You just read:

Press Release: Situational Report (07th June to 09th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.