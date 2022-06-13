Press Release: Situational Report (07th June to 09th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

SAMOA, June 13 - The Ministry of Health in its latest situational report confirmed 128 positive cases from 07th of June to 09th of June 2022. There were 126 new community cases and 2 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases to 14,315. There are eight (8) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit at Moto’otua hospital.

Adhering to public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands, are important in maintaining good hygiene and in containing community transmission. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Please visit the nearest hospital if you have not yet done your first or second dose, as well as a booster. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 07th to 2:00pm June 09th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.