Internet-of-Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market: Current Investments and Tomorrow’s Potentials | AGCO Corporation, Deere

Internet-of-Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Adverse weather conditions are a major factor driving IoT in agriculture market revenue growth

Internet of Things in Agriculture Market Size – USD 11.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market size reached USD 11.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT in agriculture owing to rising collaborations between farming equipment manufacturers and technology companies is driving market revenue growth.

Every object that can be controlled over the internet is an IoT device. With the introduction of wearables such as smartwatches and home management products such as Google Home, IoT devices have become extremely popular in consumer markets. This cutting-edge technology is now widely used in agricultural practices. The applications of IoT in farming are aimed at conventional farming operations in order to meet increasing demand and reduce production losses. Robots, drones, remote sensors, and computer imaging, combined with constantly improving machine learning and analytical tools, are used in agriculture to monitor crops, survey and map fields, and provide data to farmers for rational farm management plans, saving both time and money.

Key Highlights From The Report

Sensing and monitoring devices segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. Modern farming techniques such as precision farming, readily employs sensing technologies and monitoring devices to improve production. Sensing technologies generate actionable data that can be processed and implemented as needed to maximize crop yield while minimizing environmental impact. A variety of sensing technologies are used in agricultural practices to generate data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as to adapt to changing environmental factors. These technologies include location sensors, optical sensors, electrochemical sensors, mechanical sensors, airflow sensors, agricultural weather sensors, and dielectric soil moisture sensors. The growing demand for sensing and monitoring devices is primarily owing to their effectiveness in field monitoring, yield mapping, salinity mapping, and guidance systems.

Livestock monitoring segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Livestock monitoring allows farmers to track the health and vitality of their animals in real-time, allowing them to rapidly cure sick or diseased animals and avoid the spread of disease. It also allows for tracking of grazing animals in order to prevent them from getting lost and also to identify grazing patterns. Furthermore, livestock monitoring allows for the collection and analysis of historical data in order to spot patterns in animal health or follow the development of any disease. Furthermore, it keeps track of whether or not an animal is ready to mate or give birth, reducing the loss of new calves and improving breeding procedures.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Trimble Inc., AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., DeLaval, CropMetrics, Intervet Inc., and AKVA group.

Emergen Research has segmented global IoT in agriculture market on the basis of system, application, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Livestock Monitoring Hardware

Fish Farming Hardware

Smart Greenhouse Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Precision Forestry

Fish Farm Monitoring

Precision Farming

Others

The Global IoT in Agriculture Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the IoT in Agriculture market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global IoT in Agriculture Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global IoT in Agriculture market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the IoT in Agriculture market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Internet of Things in Agriculture Market Size Worth USD 26.65 Billion in 2030