DHEC Encourages Active Lifestyles, Preventative Screenings During National Men’s Health Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is celebrating National Men’s Health Week by urging men across the state to get active, practice healthy habits, and visit their doctor for health screenings to allow early detection of potentially serious conditions. Men’s Health Week is June 13-19 and is part of International Men’s Health Month.

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.2 percent of men in the U.S. are in fair or poor health, 57.6 percent are getting the recommended amount of physical activity, and 40.5 percent of men ages 20 and up are considered obese. These and other data points disproportionately impact men more than women.

“It’s no secret that healthy habits can prevent long-term health issues for all residents but especially for men, who are more likely to suffer from hypertension, heart disease, and various other ailments,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We strongly urge the men across our state to embrace this week and month by focusing on their physical and mental health and talking to their primary care physicians about proper diet and exercise.”

In addition to everyday habits and activities that can boost health, it’s important for men to look long-term and make sure they get recommended health screenings based on their age and preexisting conditions. The CDC’s cheat sheet on men’s health screenings provides valuable information on the right times to get tested for colon and lung cancer, and recommends talking to a primary care physician about screening for prostate and skin cancer. According to data from the Men’s Health Network, roughly 30,000 men die each year from prostate cancer.

Additionally, men should be routinely checked for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other potential health concerns. Because these and other health issues disproportionately affect men in the African-American community, DHEC especially encourages those residents to stay up to date on screenings and doctor visits as part of the agency’s effort to eliminate health disparities. According to the American Cancer Society, cancer death rates among African-American men are twice as high as rates among Asian men, including prostate cancer deaths, which are more than twice as high for African-American men than for any other group.

“The unfortunate part about the cancer death numbers in our state and nation is the fact that so many of them can be prevented, however, that requires men to be proactive with their health and not wait until something doesn’t ‘feel right’ before seeing a healthcare provider.” said Michael Dickey, DHEC’s Cancer Division Director. “Regular screenings can help catch cancer early so it can be treated properly before becoming fatal or causing significant harm resulting in poor quality of life.”

Visit the main Men’s Health Network page for more health tips and to learn more about Men’s Health Week.

###

