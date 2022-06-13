Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the home furnishings and floor coverings market size is expected to grow from $6.57 billion in 2021 to $7.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%. The global flooring adhesive market size is expected to grow to $9.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.07%. The increase in infrastructural development in emerging countries has contributed significantly to the home furnishings and floor coverings market growth.

The flooring adhesives market consists of sales of flooring adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture flooring adhesives. Flooring adhesive refers to a strong, long-lasting glue which is used to hold the flooring components to a subfloor or underlayment. The adhesive must hold the floor tiles in place, connect it to the underlying floor. It is a sticky substance used to secure the floor.

Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Trends

Flooring adhesives companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and eco-friendly processes to eliminate the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment, focusing on reducing volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.

Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Segments

The global home furnishings and floor coverings market is segmented:

By Type: Urethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Vinyl, Others

By Application: Tile and Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate, Others

By Technology: Water-Based Adhesive, Solvent-Based Adhesive, Hot-Melt Based Adhesive

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global home furnishings and floor coverings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home furnishings and floor coverings global market overviews, global home furnishings and floor coverings market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global home furnishings and floor coverings market, home furnishings and floor coverings global market share, home furnishings and floor coverings global market segments and geographies, home furnishings and floor coverings market trends, home furnishings and floor coverings market players, home furnishings and floor coverings market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The home furnishings and floor coverings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG, Henkel AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Bostik SA, Forbo Holdings AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, H.B. Fuller, LATICRETE International Inc., Pidilite Industries, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp, Arkema Group, tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company, 3M, Illinois Tool Works Inc., TecDura Surface Protection Systems, Bostik India Pvt. Ltd., and Ardex, Franklin.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

