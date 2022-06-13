Georgette Lombardo of Pawsitive Training ABQ to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting a new puppy is a super exciting and joyful time. While you prepare to bring your little pooch home and shop for toys, bowls, and fluffy beds remember that puppy development is particularly crucial during this time and you, a well-balanced, socialized, and confident pup is key to a future full of joy and many new wonderful adventures together.

Georgette is a well-respected highly regarded award winning dog trainer and owner of Pawsitive Training ABQ.

“Only by training your pup can you ensure your loving four -legged companion becomes a perfectly adjusted member of the family. With appropriate socialization and basic training your pup will grow into a confident well- behaved dog so you worry less about future behavior issues. Not only that, you will form a loving, trusting, and strong bond that can last a lifetime and isn’t that what we all want?”

Georgette works primarily with puppies up to 1 year old and her objective is helping our precious furry friends and their new family members acquire a fantastic start in life and make things easier for us as pet parents. No matter what behavior dogs exhibit from leash pulling, resource guarding, potty accidents, these are not signs of a bad dog they simply needed boundaries from the start.

“Dogs truly do not recognize right from wrong like when they excitedly jump on your guests, they simply know what’s safe and unsafe. What we may think of as a “bad dog” when they are chewing on our shoes, digging, and barking is really normal dog behavior that we can learn to accept and redirect behavior we want to change. Remember, that your puppy is still learning and adjusting to their new environment.”

Georgette points out how building a trusting relationship from the start is key. Making sure your dog is properly trained is the responsibility of every dog owner and pet parents are thrilled when after training is complete how they are able to now communicate much more effectively with their new loving four-legged family members.

Before becoming an expert dog trainer, Georgette worked in corporate America but felt detached and unfulfilled. Having always loved dogs even as a very young child, she began volunteering at her local humane society and not only enjoyed spending time with the dogs she would inquisitively wonder what sparked a dog’s behavior. When her colleague and mentor suggested she become a dog trainer Georgette decided to take the leap and enrolled at Karen Pryor Academy graduating in January 2015.

Today as a widely sought after expert trainer, she uses the only and acceptable method of training which is positive reinforcement where you reward your dog with tasty treats, loving praise, and by utilizing a clicker. Clickers revolutionized dog training how people looked towards dogs, Georgette says, and is absolutely effective.

Reinforcement training does make a difference in how you and your dog understand one another. Never, says Georgette, use harsh training methods like scolding or punishment. Not only it is cruelty towards animals but will cause the “bad” behavior to get worse or even lead to aggression.

Georgette has been named a Top-5 Dog Trainer in Albuquerque the Magazine in 2016, 2018, 2019, and the Top Dog Trainer in 2017, 2020 and 2021. She is a proud member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers, the Pet Professional Guild, and the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. Georgette is the proud owner of two beautiful Siberian Huskys.Her dogs now are Nova and Gaston.

She also received a certification in applied animal behvior from the University of Washington in June of 2021.

Georgette says she is not breed exclusive just age exclusive working solely with puppies, however there are some exceptions when she will work with adult dogs.

With her stand out credentials, years of experience, dedication, love of dogs, practical training philosophy, Georgette is clearly a first rate trainer.

“When you are ready to bring a new dog into your home I urge you to dedicate as much time as possible so you can create that wonderful lasting eternal bond. Be absolutely certain sure to make the effort because with your new, well adjusted amazing puppy, life is so much better.”

