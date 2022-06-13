Drone Package Delivery Market to Reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need for faster delivery, especially for retail and medical supplies, is a key factor factor driving global drone package delivery market growth

Drone Package Delivery Market Size – USD 553.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global drone package delivery market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies. Drone package delivery is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and shifting consumer focus and demand for timelier parcel and package delivery.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Drone Package Delivery Market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Drone Package Delivery Market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Drone Package Delivery Market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Matternet made an announcement about the launch of its drone logistics operations at Charité Vivantes, which is a medical service provider in Labor Berlin, Germany.

A key benefit of rotary wing drones is that they can be easily maneuvered, thus allowing them to reach areas where fixed wing drones cannot go and vertically take-off and land. Rotary wing drones provide easy controllability, operate in headless mode, and have the ability to fly in any direction. Also, these drones can carry larger payload as compared to other drone types and thus can carry a wide range of sensors, such as thermal imaging sensors, if required.

Short range package delivery drones are witnessing substantial increase in demand as companies, including Amazon, Walmart, and Wing, are undertaking trials for short range drone package delivery. Also, rising demand for contactless delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic is spurring demand for short range delivery drones. Moreover, growing focus by e-commerce companies and food delivery service providers, such as Uber Eats and Zomato, for last-mile delivery via drones is driving demand for short range drones.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Drone Package Delivery Market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Drone Package Delivery industry are:

FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone package delivery market on the basis of drone type, range, package weight, duration of flight, application, and region:

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Long Range (above 25 Km)

Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 30 Minutes

Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Medical

Logistics

Agriculture

Military

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Drone Package Delivery Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Drone Package Delivery Market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Drone Package Delivery Market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Drone Package Delivery Market Report:

The report encompasses Drone Package Delivery Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Drone Package Delivery industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

