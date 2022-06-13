Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive LED bulbs market size is expected to grow from $8.02 billion in 2021 to $9.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier LED to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive light emitting diode bulb manufacturing market is expected to reach $15.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. Technological advancements in the automotive light emitting diode (LED) technology is expected to drive automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market growth.

The automotive light emitting diode bulb manufacturing market consists of sales of LED automobile bulbs that are an upgrade over the standard filament bulbs used in sidelights, fog lights, brake lights, indicators, number plates and more. LED bulbs give off a bright, distinctive glow and last longer than standard bulbs, with up to 5000 hours of rated life.

Global Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Trends

With increasing awareness about global warming and carbon emissions, customers are increasingly using Organic LED, whose emitting panels are made of organic material. They can also be color tuned and are used to make light panels.

Global Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Segments

The global automotive LED bulbs market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Adaptive Lighting: Front Adaptive Lighting, Rear Adaptive Lighting, Ambient Adaptive Lighting

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive LED bulbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market overview, automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive LED bulbs market, automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market share, automotive LED bulbs market segments and geographies, automotive LED bulbs market players, automotive LED bulbs market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SG Automotive, Hella, KOITO, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Varroc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magneti Marelli, and Koito Manufacturing.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC