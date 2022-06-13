Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the household furniture and kitchen cabinet market size is expected to grow to $471.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the household furniture and kitchen cabinet market growth.

The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market consists of sales of household furniture and kitchen cabinets by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce household furniture including furniture for kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. This market includes built-in kitchen cabinets.

Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market Trends

RTA furniture is gaining traction among homeowners and renters globally shaping the household furniture and kitchen cabinet market outlook. This is primarily because RTA furniture are cheap and serve the purpose of quick furnishings. According to the household furniture and kitchen cabinet market overview, the RTA furniture, also known as Knock Down furniture is not assembled by the manufacturer, and is available in parts with instructions to assemble the piece of furniture. Already popular in developed countries, RTA furniture has been gaining traction in developing economies such as China and India. RTA furniture also benefits manufacturers by eliminating the assembly time and cost of manufacturing, which allows manufacturers to focus only on design and production of parts. Some of the examples of RTA furniture include RTA bedroom sets, RTA dressers, RTA computer desks, RTA bookcases and RTA filing cabinets. For instance, IKEA, a major ready to assemble manufacturer, has opened stores in India owing to high demand for ready to assemble furniture

Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market Segments

The global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market is segmented:

By Type: Household Furniture, Kitchen Cabinet

By Type of Material: Metal, Wood, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides household furniture and kitchen cabinet global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market, household furniture and kitchen cabinet global market share, household furniture and kitchen cabinet global market segments and geographies, household furniture and kitchen cabinet market players, household furniture and kitchen cabinet market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Masco Corporation, Man Wah holdings, La-Z-Boy, Hooker Furniture Corp., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Samson Holding Ltd., Knoll Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., and Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

