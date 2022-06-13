Specialty Fertilizers Market Trend 2021, Industry Size, Demand, Share, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Specialty Fertilizers Market Trends – Increasing demand for controlled release fertilizers

Specialty Fertilizers Market Size – USD 36.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for controlled release fertilizers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global specialty fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 58.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for more effective fertilizers to maximize agricultural productivity and crop quality and yield, and to minimize environmental degradation and impact. Rising needs to minimize the use of chemical fertilizers as these cause accumulation of toxic chemicals, damage soil fertility, adversely affect crop productivity and quality, and deplete organic carbon content has been resulting in rising demand for specialty fertilizers. Increasing sustainable farming practices in various countries across the globe is also contributing to steady growth of the specialty fertilizers market.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Specialty Fertilizers business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market's post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, ICL, which is a leading special chemicals and specialty minerals company announced the acquisition of Growers Holdings, Inc., which is an innovator in the field of process and data-driven farming. With this acquisition, ICL will further enhance its digital service offering and accelerate its global development road map.

Water-soluble fertilizers segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Farmers are increasingly adopting highly water-soluble fertilizers as these enable enhancement of yield and quality parameters of crops and eliminate problems such as nutrient fixation in soil, immobilization of nutrients, and volatilization loss nutrient like nitrogen.

Fruits and vegetables segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Specialty fertilizers such as micronutrient fertilizers are increasingly being utilized to enhance quality and quantity of organic fruits and vegetables.

Market Scope:

One of the report's central components is the broad Specialty Fertilizers market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Emergen Research has segmented the global specialty fertilizers market on the basis of type, crop type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

· Micronutrient Fertilizers

· Slow Release Fertilizers

· Controlled Release Fertilizers

· Customized Fertilizers

· Water-soluble Fertilizers

· Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

· Pulses and Oilseeds

· Grains and Cereals

· Commercial Crops

· Fruits and Vegetables

· Others

Key geographical areas:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Norway

Switzerland

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Nutrien, LTD., Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm, and OCI Nitrogen.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Specialty Fertilizers market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Specialty Fertilizers market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Specialty Fertilizers Market Size Worth USD 58.98 Billion in 2028