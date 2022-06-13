Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the micro mobile data center market share is expected to reach $9.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The increasing demand for cloud services applications in several industries such as manufacturing, education, finance, automotive is expected to propel the micro mobile data center market growth in the coming years.

The micro mobile data center market consists of sales of micro mobile data center services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that comprise a complete data center infrastructure in a single space. The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructure solution that combines the storage, processing, and networking elements needed to operate indoor and outdoor operations in a secure computing environment. Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated dimensions, allowing data center owners to save both money and time when compared to the traditional way of erecting data centers.

Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the market. According to the micro mobile data center industry analysis, major companies operating in the sector are focused on developing technological solutions for micro mobile data centers to provide more cooling in less space, making it ideal for industries such as retail, finance, health care, light manufacturing, and education. For instance, in March 2020, Schneider Electric, a France-based company that offers energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability launched Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling Solution based on critical edge technology. The Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW, DX solution is designed primarily for users searching for rack-based cooling for micro data centers and edge computing applications where space is limited.

Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Segments

The global micro mobile data centers market is segmented:

By Rack Unit: Up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, Above 40 RU

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Instant Data Center, Remote Office and Branch Office, Edge Computing

By End-User: Retail and E-commerce, Education, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Others

By Geography: The global micro mobile data center market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides micro mobile data center market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global micro mobile data center market, micro mobile data center market share, micro mobile data center market segments and geographies, micro mobile data center market players, micro mobile data center market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The micro mobile data center market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Eaton Corporation, Panduit Corp., Zellabox, Hitachi, Ltd, Vertiv Co, Canovate Group, IBM, Instant Data Centers LLC, Dataracks, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG and Hanley Energy

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

