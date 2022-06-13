Low Power Transformers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Low Power Transformers Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the low power transformers market share is expected to reach $130.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%. The low power transformers global market growth was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets.

The low power transformers market consists of sales of low power transformers. A low power transformer is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency. Low power transformers manufacturing establishments manufacture power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA.

Global Low Power Transformers Market Trends

The transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers which is shaping the low power transformers market outlook. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power. For instance, The US Department of Energy (DOE) invested $7.5 million to support the research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.

Global Low Power Transformers Market Segments

The global low power transformers market is segmented:

By Product Type: Split-Core, Solid-Core

By Cooling Method: Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled

By Application: Power Plants, Factory, Others

By Geography: The global low power transformers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides low power transformers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the low power transformers global market, low power transformers market share, low power transformers global market segments and geographies, low power transformers market players, low power transformers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The low power transformers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, RITZ Instrument Transformers, Bourns, Osram, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dechang Electronics, and Leviton.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

