Global Washing Machines Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the washing machines market share is expected to reach $98.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the washing machines market growth in the forecast period.

The washing machine market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of washing machines. The market consists of sales of washing machines. A washing machine is an appliance used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts.

Global Washing Machines Market Trends

Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. According to the global washing machines market analysis, energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.

Global Washing Machines Market Segments

By Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Others

By Product: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers

By Sales Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales

By Technology: Top Load, Front Load

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global washing machines market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides washing machines global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global washing machines market, washing machines global market share, washing machines global market segments and geographies, washing machines global market players, washing machines global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The washing machines market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances, AEG, Tecnik, and IFB.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

