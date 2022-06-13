Global Washing Machines Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Submit Release
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the washing machines market share is expected to reach $98.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the washing machines market growth in the forecast period.

The washing machine market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of washing machines. The market consists of sales of washing machines. A washing machine is an appliance used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts.

Global Washing Machines Market Trends
Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. According to the global washing machines market analysis, energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.

Global Washing Machines Market Segments
By Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Others
By Product: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers
By Sales Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales
By Technology: Top Load, Front Load
By Application: Residential, Commercial
By Geography: The global washing machines market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides washing machines global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global washing machines market, washing machines global market share, washing machines global market segments and geographies, washing machines global market players, washing machines global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The washing machines market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances, AEG, Tecnik, and IFB.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

