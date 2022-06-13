Global Construction Toys Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Construction Toys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction Toys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Construction Toys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction toys market size is expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. A rise in disposable income is expected to propel the construction toys market growth in the forecast period.

The construction toys market consists of sales of construction toys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of construction toys. Construction toys are made up of a set of basic components that are supplied and configured to enable children to construct structures of their creation that can then be disassembled and redesigned into something new.

Global Construction Toys Market Trends

The introduction of eco-friendly construction toys is the key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the global construction toys market analysis, key players are coming up with eco-friendly and sustainable products as concerns over the safety of the raw materials used in construction toys have grown and to maintain a competitive edge over the other players. For example, in January 2021, Mattel, a US-based toy manufacturing company launched an eco-friendly bio-based Mega Bloks line, consisting of the Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends sets wherein all of the sets would be made from bio-based resins and packaged in entirely recyclable Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging.

Global Construction Toys Market Segments

The global construction toys market is segmented:

By Product: Bricks and Blocks, Tinker Toy, Others

By Raw Material: Wood, Polymer, Metal, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online

By Geography: The global construction toys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Construction Toys Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction toys global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global construction toys market, construction toys global market share, construction toys global market segments and geographies, construction toys market players, construction toys market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction toys market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Construction Toys Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Vtech, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, Mega Bloks, Bandai Co. Ltd, Melissa & Doug, Knex, Gebr. Märklin & Cie. GmbH, Meccano, Tegu, and Spin Master Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

