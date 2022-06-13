Global Loudspeakers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Loudspeakers Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the loudspeakers market size is expected to grow from $6.61 billion in 2021 to $7.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s loudspeakers market research the market is expected to reach $8.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Increased spending on entertainment products by consumers globally will contribute to the loudspeakers market growth in the forecast period.

The loudspeakers market consists of sales of loudspeakers and related services which are used in aural communication for the generation of music through auto technology, radio, audio players, and Bluetooth speakers. The loudspeaker device generates acoustical signal energy from a corresponding electric audio signal which is enough to be heard from a distance.

Global Loudspeakers Market Trends

The demand for wireless audio equipment market is increasing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, tablets, and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers. Such consumer behavior is driving the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected speakers. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS, and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms.

Global Loudspeakers Market Segments

By Product: Soundbar, Subwoofers, In-Wall, Outdoor

By Type of Enclosure: Single Mounted, Multiple Mounted, Not Mounted

By End-User: Household, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global loudspeakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides loudspeakers global market overviews, loudspeakers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global loudspeakers market, loudspeakers market share, loudspeakers global market segments and geographies, loudspeakers market players, loudspeakers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The loudspeakers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Bowers & Wilkins, Klipsch Audio Technologies, KEF, Sonance, Yamaha Corporation, Sony Corporation, Creative Technology Ltd., and Wharfedale.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

