AudioSwim Announces Pioneering New NFT Featuring Arab Trap: Made in Egypt with DJ Kaboo
None of this would’ve been possible had I not had faith in my concept of Arab Trap and wanting to share our culture with the world, now I truly have my chance to fulfill this dream”IN5 INTERNET , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Arab Trap audio/visual track to the world, AudioSwim, in collaboration with DJ Kaboo, brings Egyptian sound to new audiences and fans with a groundbreaking NFT piece.
— DJ Kaboo
Created by Egypt-raised, Dubai-based music producer and DJ, renowned for his unique sound and genre-bending approach, DJ Kaboo showcases his beats in the original song, Arab Trap, now launching as a highly anticipated NFT.
The song, featured in the Marvel Moonknight series, represents Kaboo’s Egyptian roots mixed with modern inflection and sound. With the aim to create authentic and original music that combines his passions and musical style, Kaboo created Arab Trap to introduce the Arab culture to a worldwide audience with an unmistakably catchy beat and dance-worthy vibe. According to Kaboo, “None of this would’ve been possible had I not had faith in my concept of Arab Trap and wanting to share our culture with the world, now I truly have my chance to fulfill this dream.”
Upon receiving an incredibly positive response and continued demand, AudioSwim and DJ Kaboo are thrilled to take this track a step further and release this NFT to the world. As one of the first-ever Egyptian audio NFTs to feature the unique genre, this NFT will undoubtedly stand out as a ground-breaking NFT in the music world.
To learn more about AudioSwim and this new NFT, visit www.audioswim.io.
About AudioSwim
AudioSwim is an NFT music ecosystem and digital music distribution platform that allows artists and fans to buy and sell NFTs and music royalties globally.
We aim to help independent artists, record labels, and fans make money through music streaming while cultivating an authentic fanbase.
Albert M. Carter
AudioSwim
+971 50 404 5715
contact@audioswim.com