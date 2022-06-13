High Voltage Switchgear Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the high voltage switchgear market is expected to reach $16.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The demand for electricity generation is projected to drive the high voltage switchgear market growth.

The High Voltage Switchgear market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of high voltage switchgear. The market also consists of high voltage switchgear that are electrical equipment used in an electrical path to deal with voltage above 36kV and are designed to perform some operations such as control, regulate, and switch on/off as needed in electric circuit.

Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Trends

High voltage switchgear market overview shows that electronic and telecommunication companies are increasing the implementation of mobile substations. Installation of mobile substations enables to restore electricity under outdoor conditions or in unforeseen circumstances and are functionally designed to provide temporary power supplies as quickly as possible. According to the global high voltage switchgear market analysis, these mobile substations incorporate generator, transformer, metal clad switchgear, outdoor load break switches and breakers, which is used for network extensions, and temporary switching stations. For instance, ABB Group, a Switzerland multinational corporation designed the mobile substation for the Italian railway network. Thereby, the use of mobile substations as per necessity energy generation is becoming latest trend in the market.

Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Segments

The global high voltage switchgear market is segmented:

By Insulation Type: Gas Insulated, Oil Insulated, Air Insulated

By Application: Transmission and Distribution Network, Manufacturing and Processing, Infrastructure and Transportation

By Product Standard: IEC Standard, ANSI Standard

By Component: Circuit Breakers, Relays, Other

By Geography: The global high voltage switchgear market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd., General Electric, Company Crompton Greaves Limited, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Hyosung Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and Eaton Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

