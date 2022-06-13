Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 2D barcode reader market size is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.17%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global 2D barcode readers market size is expected to reach $8.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.87%. The increasing demand in the e-commerce and logistics sector is expected to propel the 2D barcode reader market growth over the coming years.

The 2D barcode reader market consists of the sale of a 2D barcode reader or scanner by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to scan the picture of both 1D and 2D barcodes. The 2D barcode reader, also known as Area Imagers involves optimization of images for contrast and then decoding it to extract information out of the barcode. These increase the efficiency of the business by minimalizing the time required to interpret the information about the product and services. The 2D barcode readers are being used in various industries as they are accomplished to store data related to products and services.

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Trends

The development of technologically advanced reader systems across the market is a key trend gaining popularity in the 2D barcode reader market. The various technologically advanced barcode readers implemented across the market comprised of QR codes, Data Matrix, PDF417, Aztech 2D, machine vision, digital image scanning, RFID, decoding technology, etc. Many companies operating in 2D barcode readers are adopting RFID technology.

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Segments

The global 2D barcode reader market is segmented:

By Type: Fixed, Portable

By Reader Type: Cord, Cordless

By Application: Warehousing, Logistics, E-Commerce, Factory Automation

By End-User: Retail, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global 2D barcode reader market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 2D barcode reader global market overviews, 2D barcode reader global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the 2D barcode reader global market, 2D barcode reader global market share, 2D barcode reader market segments and geographies, 2D barcode reader market players, 2D barcode reader market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 2D barcode reader market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Denso Wave Incorporated, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell International, Inc., General Data Co Inc., JADAK - A Novanta Company, Juniper Systems Inc., Keyence Corporation, Marson Technology Co., Ltd., Omron Microscan Systems, Inc, Sato Holdings Corporation, Scandit, Sick AG, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Zebex Industries Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Adesso Inc, Dynamsoft, Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co.,Ltd, SSE Technologies, and RIOTEC Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

