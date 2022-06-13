Global Smart TV Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Smart TV Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart TV Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart TV Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart TV market share is expected to reach $244.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising popularity of video-on-demand service is a key factor driving the smart TV market growth.

The smart TV market consists of sales of smart TV and related services that are used in homes, offices and education sectors. A smart TV is a digital TV that is basically an entertainment-specific, internet-connected, storage-ware device.

Global Smart TV Market Trends

According to the smart tv market analysis, the 8K TV is a key trend in the market. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels, compared to 8 million pixels in a 4K package. All those millions of extra pixels provide clearer, more accurate images than the 4 K UHD TVs. The 8K Ultra HD doubles the 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it is 16 times the full HD resolution. In 2020, LG unveiled three new 8K versions and this year, Samsung tripled its 8K QLEDs. Therefore, TV manufacturers are gradually promoting 8K TVs as their 2020 flagship sets.

Global Smart TV Market Segments

The global smart TV market is segmented:

By Product Type: 4K UHD TV, Full HD TV, HDTV, 8K TV

By Panel Type: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED

By End-User: Home, Offices, Education Institutions, Other

By Geography: The global smart TV market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart TV Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart TV market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart TV market, global smart TV market share, global smart TV market segments and geographies, global smart TV market players, global smart TV market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global smart TV market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart TV Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

