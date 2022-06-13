FHS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Significant Losses to Lead Case

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in or traceable to First High-School Education’s March 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) and that investors with significant losses have until July 11, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The First High-School Education class action lawsuit – captioned Dagan Investments LLC v. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd., No. 22-cv-03831 (S.D.N.Y.) – charges First High-School Education, certain of its top executives and directors, the IPO’s underwriters, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: First High-School Education provides tutoring services and operates private high schools in Western China. In the week immediately prior to the IPO – from March 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021 – China held its annual “Two Sessions” parliamentary meetings, where the two main political bodies of China meet, discuss, and reveal plans for China’s policies involving the economy, military, trade, diplomacy, education, the environment, and other issues. Unbeknownst to investors until after the IPO, Chinese government leaders in attendance at the Two Sessions meetings had proposed – and ultimately adopted – stringent regulations governing the educational industry with material adverse repercussions for First High-School Education’s business, operations, and financial prospects.

Specifically, the First High-School Education class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s Registration Statement made inaccurate statements of material fact because defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (i) that the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to First High-School Education and its business; (ii) that contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on First High-School Education’s enrollment and growth; and (iii) that, as a result, the Registration Statement’s representations regarding First High-School Education’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of First High-School Education at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

By May 10, 2022, First High-School Education ADSs closed below $1 per ADS – more than 90% below the price at which First High-School Education ADSs were sold to the investing public a little more than one year previously.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased First High-School Education ADSs in or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.



