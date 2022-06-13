Seamless Pipe Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Growth, Share And Global Forecast Analysis

Seamless Pipe Industry Key Players Studied in this Report Are Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. (MSL), Kamal Steel, Zaffertec S.L, Alco, Stahlrohr GmbH, The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited, IPP Group, Robor, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Tubecon, American Piping Products Inc., ArcelorMittal, Nippon, United Metallurgical Company, Jindal

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Seamless Pipe Market to Witness Huge Growth Opportunities; Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Worldwide to Favour Growth. The rising preference for seamless pipes is expected to drive the global seamless pipe market in the forecast period. In the oil and gas industry, seamless pipes are used across different applications which include upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. These pipes and long, hollow, and are used in the easy transport of products from one location to another. Liquids, slurries, gases, and small solids can be transported in these pipes. Moreover, these pipes are strong as compared to drawn or welded pipe.

One of the best advantages of these pipes is that they have an ability to withstand high pressures. As compared to welded pipes, seamless pipes are lighter and thinner, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost. This shows that these pipes are cost-effective. On the other hand, the performance and strength of welded pipes has increased owing to the increasing improvements in manufacturing process. Nevertheless, seamless pipes are still preferred on account of their favourable properties.





The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Seamless Pipe Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Hot Finished Pipes, Cold Finished Pipes), By Material (Steel & Alloys, Copper & Alloys, Aluminum & Magnesium Alloys, Nickel & Alloys), By Manufacturing Process (Mandrel Rolling, Multi-Stand Plug Mill, Cross-Roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling), By End-user Industry (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Automotive, Aviation, Construction, Process Industry) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

The report clubs’ some of the essential details such as market size, growth, value, drivers, and opportunities. It further throes light on the current and future dynamics of seamless pipes and tubes across different regions. Furthermore, it offers valuable insights into the trends and developments that will positively impact the oil and gas industry. The report offers a detailed evaluation of the competitive landscape by listing different strategies adopted by companies.

Modernization of Aging Pipes to Propel Growth



Over the past few years, the demand for high performance pipes is increasing owing to the expansions in energy and manufacturing sectors. This, coupled with rising modernization of aging pipes, is expected to drive the market. Owing to these seamless pipe market trends, the market growth is expected to increase in the forecast years. Another factor responsible for driving the market is rapid industrialization. Increasing use of high-corrosion resistant pipes in the seamless pipe manufacturing process is further driving the market.

The demand for these pipes is likely to increase as they can be used in harsh environment conditions such as extremely cold or extremely hot. Furthermore, these pipes are used in several applications which include ship building, pipeline infrastructure, and others. Considering these factors, the market is anticipated to rise considerably during the forecast horizon.

However, increasing duties and tariffs in different products may hamper the growth of the market. In addition to this, trade war between the US and China is also expected to restrict the market growth in the years to come.





Increasing Oil and Gas Activities in China and India to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific Market

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global seamless pipe market through the forecast years. Rapid industrialization in countries such as Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh is likely to create attractive growth opportunities. This, coupled with increasing oil and gas downstream activities in China and India, is predicted to uplift the market in this region. Rising support from governments in these countries further forecasts to drive the market.

The market in the Middle East sees a steady demand for these pipes owing to the rising deep sea exploration. The market in Africa is expected to showcase the maximum growth potential for the market in the foreseeable future. The market in Europe is expected to exhibit higher CAGR on account of the increasing demand for oil and gas pipeline projects.

Global Seamless Pipe Market Segmentation:

By Type



Hot Finished Pipes

Cold Finished Pipes

By Material

Steel & Alloys

Copper & Alloys

Aluminum & Magnesium Alloys

Nickel & Alloys

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Mandrel Rolling

Multi-Stand Plug Mill

Cross-Roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

By End-user Industry

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Automotive

Aviation

Construction

Process Industry

Others

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





