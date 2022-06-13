Việt Nam sees off 156 engineers to UN peacekeeping mission

VIETNAM, June 13 -

The first members from Việt Nam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived at the UNISFA Mission in Abyei in May. — Photo Courtesy of the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony took place on Sunday to bid farewell to the remaining 156 members of Việt Nam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1, as they left for peacekeeping duty at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei.

The group was scheduled to move to Uganda first, then to Abyei.

It was the unit's second deployment, with the first 28 members leaving Việt Nam on May 3 and arriving in Abyei on May 5.

Established in 2014 and debuting in November 2021, the 184-member Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has been the biggest Vietnamese unit to join the UN peacekeeping mission to date.

Since the end of March, more than 2,000 tonnes of equipment and goods serving the unit have been delivered by sea to the mission in Abyei. — VNS