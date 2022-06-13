PET Bottle Market to Reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.46%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that the global pet bottle market reached a value of US$ 39.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pet bottle market to reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2022-2027.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is produced by the polymerization of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. PET is widely recognized as a lightweight, non-toxic, and flexible material. The material belongs to the polyester family and is largely used for manufacturing plastic bottles. When compared to PVC, HDPE, and PP bottles, PET bottles are more durable, cost-effective, thermally stably, transparent, and non-reactive. The bottles are also environmentally friendly and can be recycled. As a result, PET bottles are widely used as a packaging solution for salad dressings, household cleaners, medicines, dish detergents, and mouthwash.

PET Bottle Market Trends:

The increasing demand for PET bottles across the food and beverage (F&B) industry is one of the prime factors accelerating the market growth. The surging disposable income and rising demand for processed foods are driving this demand in the F&B industry. Furthermore, the gradual shift in consumers' consumption patterns has surged the sales of bottled beverages, which is further bolstering the market growth. The rising use of PET bottles in the pharmaceutical industry and shifting consumer inclination toward the use of eco-friendly beverage containers are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Amcor Limited

Cospack America Corporation

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Rexam, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Constar Internationals, Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Alpack Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Resilux NV

Breakup by Capacity:

High

Medium

Low

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Retail

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Color:

Transparent

Colored

Breakup by Technology:

Stretch Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Packaged Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Food Bottles & Jars

Non-Food Bottles & Jars

Fruit Juice

Beer

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

