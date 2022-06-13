Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market to Worth $10.85 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of chromosome syndrome in babies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market is projected to be worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in detecting fetal chromosome defects. Prenatal testing is considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). Prenatal testing enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes.

The increasing popularity among pregnant women as an alternative to amniocentesis and awareness of genetic problems in the fetus and newborn babies drives prenatal testing and newborn screening market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/346

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2019, Progenity Inc. made an announcement about the introduction of the Resura Prenatal Test, a non-invasive, personalized prenatal check for monogenetic diseases.

Ultrasonography is projected to observe a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing, coupled with rapid technological developments in newborn screening, the presence of skilled professionals, and better reimbursement scenario.

North America dominated the market for Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system and developments in whole-genome sequencing.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Color Genomics, Edinburgh Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, CRISPR, Illumina Inc., Editas Medicine, and Qiagen NV, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Enzyme Immunoassays

DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasonography

Reagent and Assay Kits

Tandem Quadrupole Detector

Incubator Shaker

Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Bifurcation of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market

Competitive analysis of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market

Regional analysis of Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market

Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/346

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

Browse More Trending Reports:

https://images.google.li/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-imaging-systems-market

https://maps.google.mn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

https://images.google.mn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-discovery-services-market

https://maps.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-engineering-market

https://images.google.com.kh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-market

https://www.google.com.kh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomimetic-technology-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size