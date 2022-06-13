1,3-Butylene Glycol Market To Reach $269.1 Million By 2030, Growing at 5.9% CAGR, Says P&S Intelligence
Globally, Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the 1,3-butylene glycol market in 2021, with an estimated 47.2% revenue shareNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth drivers such as the booming food, plasticizer, inks, pharmaceutical, and paints and coatings industries, the burgeoning demand for pharmaceutical-grade of 1,3-butylene glycol, and the rising need for this chemical from the cosmetic sector will help the 1,3-butylene glycol market exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2030. In contemporary years, the cosmetic industry is witnessing significant growth, due to the increasing disposable income of people and surging public awareness about physical appearance. The market was valued at $161.3 million in 2021, and it will generate $269.1 million revenue by 2030.
The booming cosmetic sector is one of the key growth drivers of the market. This can be ascribed to the increasing consumer expenditure, on account of the growing disposable income of the people. According to the World Bank, the consumption expenditure of the world surged from $62.665 trillion in 2018 to $63.792 trillion in 2019. The World Bank also estimates that the global adjusted net national per capita income grew from $9,378.082 in 2018 to $9,434.424 in 2019.
Request for sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-3-bg-market/report-sample
The pharmaceutical grade category, under the product segment, accounted for a larger share in the 1,3-butylene glycol market in the years gone by, and it is also expected to retain this trend in this decade. This can be attributed to the increasing use of pharmaceutical grade of this chemical as a chemical solvent in the food, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. As compared to organic compounds, such as sorbitol, glycerol, and propylene glycol, 1.3-butylene glycol is a more effective antimicrobial agent. Thus, in turn, helps in the inhibition and removal of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, mold, and yeast.
Furthermore, the emollient category, under the function segment, is expected to display the fastest growth in the 1,3-butylene glycol industry in the coming years. The growth of the market in this category can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of skin disorders, such as ichthyosis, eczema, and psoriasis. Emollients are used to treat scaly, itchy, and dry skin caused by such skin diseases. They coat the skin with a thin film of oil that seals in the moisture. Additionally, emollients help in the prevention of inflammatory patches and flare-ups of these skin conditions.
In recent years, players in the 1,3-butylene glycol industry have engaged in partnerships for product portfolio expansion and technology improvement to gain a competitive edge. For example, in November 2018, Genomatica Inc. signed a distribution partnership agreement with Viachem Ltd., a U.S.-based specialty chemical and ingredient distributor. With this partnership, Viachem Ltd. can sell, market, and distribute natural Brontide butylene glycol of Genomatica Inc. in the personal care sector of the North American region.
Inquiry before purchase of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=1-3-bg-market
According to P&S Intelligence, the APAC 1,3-butylene glycol market generated the highest revenue in the preceding years, and it will continue witnessing this trend during this decade as well. This can be credited to the burgeoning demand for cosmetic and personal care products, such as hair styling gels, body moisturizing lotions, face washes, sunscreen lotions and creams, and makeups for women and men in the region. Among APAC nations, Japan, China, and India are the major markets for this chemical.
Thus, the growing cosmetic sector will create a huge demand for 1,3-butylene glycol in the coming years.
Market Size Breakdown by Segments
By Product
• Pharmaceutical Grade
• Industrial Grade
By Function
• Humectant
• Emollient
• Stabilizer
• Intermediate
By Application
• Cosmetic & Personal Care Products
• Food Products
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K.
o Spain
o Italy
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o South Africa
Browse Other Reports Published by P&S
Global Polyethylene Glycol Market Growth and Demand Forecast Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/polyethylene-glycol-peg-market
Global 3D Printing Filaments Market Growth and Demand Forecast Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-printing-filaments-market
Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth and Demand Forecast Report - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cosmetic-chemicals-market
About P&S Intelligence
P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights into the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies on astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
+1 347-960-6455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other