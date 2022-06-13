Energy Efficient Glass Market to Expand at 4.3% CAGR during 2020-2027;Rising demand for smart glass

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for green buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.

The Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry's expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country. The demand for energy efficient glass in the solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. This causes low solar heat gain coefficient values that offer optimum visible light transmittance resulting in diminished lighting loads and energy saving.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/221

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Energy Efficient Glass market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

The major benefits of hard coated energy efficient glass are durability and can be used in single glazing without losing the coating.

Double glazing finds widespread usage in insulation. A lesser amount of energy is consumed during heating or cooling a space installed with double glazed windows leading to cost-saving in energy bills.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle's optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Coat

Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Energy Efficient Glass Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Energy Efficient Glass market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Energy Efficient Glass market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-glass-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Energy Efficient Glass Market

Competitive analysis of the Energy Efficient Glass market

Regional analysis of Global Energy Efficient Glass market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Energy Efficient Glass market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Energy Efficient Glass production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Energy Efficient Glass market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Energy Efficient Glass market

Global Energy Efficient Glass market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/221

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

Browse More Trending Reports:

https://images.google.com.cy/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crispr-technology-market

https://images.google.com.qa/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

https://www.google.com.sv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-cannabis-market

https://images.google.com.sv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

https://images.google.ps/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/jet-lag-therapy-market

https://maps.google.com.bo/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-glass-market

Energy Efficient Glass Market Size Worth