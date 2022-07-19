Submit Release
ATG Innovations Awarded GSA Consolidated MAS Focused on Health IT Services and IT Training

As a fast-growing EDWOSB, the GSA Consolidated MAS enables ATGI to serve a wide variety of government customers as a prime contractor. We are pleased to add this vehicle to our contract portfolio.”
— Michael Koren, ATG Innovations President
VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The General Services Administration (GSA) recently awarded ATG Innovations (ATGI) a Consolidated Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), focused on Health IT Services and IT Training. This GSA government-wide contract provides federal, state, and local government buyers with quick access to commercial services, solutions, and products.

Michael Koren, President of ATG Innovations, stated, "As a fast-growing EDWOSB, the GSA Consolidated MAS enables ATGI to serve a wide variety of government customers as a prime contractor. We are pleased to add this important vehicle to our contract portfolio. Our team is fully committed to delivering outstanding Health IT and IT Training services to our customers through awarded task orders."

The GSA MAS Program supports GSA's Federal Marketplace (FMP) strategy of modernizing and simplifying the procurement process for the government.

For further information, visit ATGI-LLC.com or contact the Communications Team at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.


About ATG Innovations (ATGI)

ATG Innovations is an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. Established in 2019, ATGI is one of Virginia’s fastest growing small businesses. The company delivers innovative and flexible solutions with integrity and transparency. It specializes in complex systems integration, training and adoption, and program management. ATGI works closely with its customers to solve urgent and pressing needs.

Michael Koren
ATG Innovations
+1 571-685-8995
