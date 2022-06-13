Wearable Injectors Market Size & Trends 2020 - 2028 [CAGR 11.2%] | Industry Share, Growth by Emergen Research
Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population and need for more reliable wearable injectors is driving
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients.
The Global Wearable Injectors Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.
The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.
The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Wearable Injectors market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson., and others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Motor-driven
Expanding Battery
Spring-based
Rotary Pump
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Off-body
On-body
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Cardiovascular Disease
Diabetes
Immuno-Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Clinics
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Others
Regional Bifurcation of the Wearable Injectors Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Wearable Injectors market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Wearable Injectors market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.
