Fridge Manuals launches a new website hosting over 1000 manuals of refrigerator brands

Currently, the site hosts refrigerator manuals from brands like Beko, GE, Indesit, Kenmore, LG, Maytag, Miele, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fridge Manuals is a start-up that began its journey in 2021. The start-up launched its website in 2021 and also added the first 1,000 manuals of different refrigerator companies.
Modern-day kitchen appliances have multiple features and functions. It differs from one company to the next. Unpacking it properly, installing it, selecting the correct operating mode, maintenance, and troubleshooting ensure that the equipment lasts a long time and performs well.
Some of the companies whose refrigerator manuals are available with this start-up are Beko, Bosch, Electrolux, GE, Hotpoint, Indesit, Kenmore, LG, Maytag, Miele, Samsung, Whirlpool, Zanussi, and many more.
A spokesperson on behalf of FridgeManuals.com said “We developed this website containing the original owner’s manuals and instructions from home appliance manufacturers. Then we sort them according to the brand and model so that the customer can find the one as per their needs”.
The documents on the website are presented in a graphical format. This allows the customers to see them directly in a browser on a desktop or smartphone. One can save the details if required. There is no need to search for large PDF documents. One can simply select and download the individual pages of the manual to understand it in detail.
The website has an extensive array of information on all kinds of refrigerators. Studying the information is mandatory for all the owners. This is why the start-up has kept all the details in a simple graphical format so that they can be easily understood by any customer. Using and maintaining sections are all explained on the website.
