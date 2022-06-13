Provinces turn to e-commerce to sell agricultural produce

VIETNAM, June 13 -

Agricultural products being sold on an e-commerce platform. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — To help sell agricultural products, many localities are working to establish linkages between businesses in the supply chain and turning their focus to e-commerce platforms.

According to the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, this year provinces such as Bắc Giang, Sơn La, Hưng Yên, and Bắc Kạn and Cần Thơ City have unveiled plans to promote their farm produce on e-commerce sites and established ties with them.

Farmers and businesses are also vigorously promoting their products online.

Đỗ Minh Thịnh, owner of Đà Lạt-based Vitamin Farm, said besides researching and developing organic produce, he was also proactive in ensuring sales of his products by promoting and selling through social media and working with delivery companies to deliver the products to buyers.

Experts said the COVID-19 pandemic caused agricultural products to be promoted and sold online, with farmers selling products directly to consumers.

Producers, co-operatives and exporters were familiar with online trading, but have limitations in terms of technology elsewhere like operations and logistics, they said.

A comprehensive solution, that includes the involvement of delivery businesses, was needed to ensure the efficiency of online sales, they added.

Phan Bình, J&T Express’ brand director, said in online sales, express delivery firms, e-commerce platforms, farmers, and KOCs (key opinion consumer) held an equal position.

Businesses must work together to guide farmers and create a comprehensive solution that offers more convenience to sellers.

Agricultural products are perishable and so need priority in transportation and proper packaging to safeguard quality, according to Bình.

He said his company had launched J&T Fresh, a specialised service for transporting fresh and agricultural produce.

“We also have a packaging team that is ready to assist farmers.”

Lâm Thế Khải, product director at UPOS, said “UPOS software has a strong connection with e-commerce platforms.

“Sellers can easily manage goods and monitor shipping and customer information in a few simple steps. This increases their chances of a successful sale.” — VNS