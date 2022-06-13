The Fight for Free and Fair Elections in Pennsylvania Is Far From Over

Lancaster County Petitioners in Pennsylvania Seek Hand Recount from May 17th Primary

Without question, a hand recount would be a much more viable way to ensure that our election process is not compromised in any way. Why would Rep. Cutler attempt to stand in the way of such a recount?”
— Toni Shuppe
LANCASTER, PENNSLYVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audit The Vote PA's legal counsel filed a brief (CI-22-03163) in the Commonwealth Court on Friday, June 10th on behalf of petitioners in Lancaster County who are seeking a hand recount for the May 17th primary where Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler ran against a primary challenger, Lancaster County resident Ann Weston. According to the statute, 25 P.S. 3261, when three registered voters from any given polling location submit a written verification requesting a recount for their given precinct, the law states that the ballot box shall be opened. The statutory language is very clear, and although the court granted the recount on behalf of the petitioners, it requires the recount to be done by machines. Given the recent CISA report outlining in detail the vulnerabilities inherent in electronic voting machines, the petitioners would prefer a hand recount, and the statute includes language that leads the petitioners to believe they are entitled to exactly that.

In response and on the same day, an amicus curiae brief was filed on behalf of Bryan Cutler arguing that an electronic recount will do just fine.

Audit The Vote PA is a non-partisan organization that advocates for free and fair elections across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Without question, a hand recount would be a much more viable way to ensure that our election process is not compromised in any way. Why would Rep. Cutler attempt to stand in the way of such a recount?

Audit the Vote PA's legal counsel expects the court to make a decision within the next week or two.

Toni L. Shuppe
Audit The Vote PA
contact@auditthevotepa.com
The Audit The Vote PA movement was started with a petition in February of 2021 by everyday moms who saw what happened in the November 2020 election and knew something wasn’t right. We decided to launch an online petition to see if we could get support for a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. Four months later, our petition had over 100,000 signatures on it, and we started getting noticed. What started out as just average, everyday people wanting to make a difference has turned into a statewide movement for election integrity.

https://auditthevotepa.com

