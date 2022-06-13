The Fight for Free and Fair Elections in Pennsylvania Is Far From Over

About

The Audit The Vote PA movement was started with a petition in February of 2021 by everyday moms who saw what happened in the November 2020 election and knew something wasn’t right. We decided to launch an online petition to see if we could get support for a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. Four months later, our petition had over 100,000 signatures on it, and we started getting noticed. What started out as just average, everyday people wanting to make a difference has turned into a statewide movement for election integrity.

