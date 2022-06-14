Dangbei Mars Pro Review: A Worth Buying Laser Projector
This article will introduce you to a worth buying laser projector from several details - Dangbei Mars Pro。NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, a famous Chinese brand on the same level as XGIMI, released a new high-end projector--Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector. As the global production of Dangbei, Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with the highest configuration. The new product adopts the new upgraded ALPD fluorescent laser technology with 3200 ANSI brightness and near theater-grade color, it will bring the home theater to a new era of the laser projector.
Many people have doubts about whether Dangbei projectors are worth buying. This article will introduce this laser projector from the following aspects, after reading this article hope to bring you some inspiration.
First, let's talk about the appearance of this projector. Dangbei Mars Pro projector is mainly composed of a glass IML floating panel and a metal frame. The projector comes in a high-end black color, giving you a noble feeling. There are two gold embossed "4k" and "Dangbei" logos on the front of the projector, adding a touch of class to the whole projector and making the whole projector look full of technology.
The sides of the projector are hollowed out with aerospace aluminum to maximize heat dissipation. The Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector supports both Dolby and DTS sound modes, which are also prominently marked on the side of the projector.
The top of the Dangbei Mars Pro is a 2.5D nano-coated glass panel that looks very pleasing to the eye. There is an only a one-touch button on the top for switching on and off, which is very simple but tech-savvy.
On the back of the projector, there is a rich row of ports, with two USB and HDMI interfaces, one of which HDMI also supports eARC, and the latency is as low as 20ms when connecting game devices. In addition, it is also equipped with 3.5mm audio, network cable, SPDIF, and a power interface.
Now let's see how the internal system of this laser projector works.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4k home projector is built with the Emotn Os intelligent operating system, which has a simple UI that anyone can operate. It also runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with built-in 10 W speakers each compatible with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Studio. In real-world terms, its output, and sound quality are comparable to most standalone Bluetooth speakers.
The laser projector is equipped with the flagship processing chip MT9669, which has been upgraded to provide users with a large RAM 4GV + RRM 128GB. The Dangbei Mars Pro supports auto-focus and auto-keystone correction, making it easier and more convenient for users to enjoy movies with the perfect screen size. It also has an automatic obstacle avoidance function that identifies obstacles on the screen and avoids them in real-time to achieve the best positioning of the screen.
The following part will talk about the picture quality of Dangbei Mars Pro. Dangbei Mars Pro uses an ALPD laser light source, supports 4k native resolution, and has a brightness of up to 3200 ANSI lumens, which is a brightness that many others at the same price point can't achieve. It also adopts HDR10 dynamic decoding technology, which can restore the true effect of the movie to the maximum extent. It allows you to enjoy movie nights with a higher sense of happiness and comfort than when watching a movie in the cinema.
To sum up, the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector is elegant and advanced in appearance, equipped with the latest MTK processing chip, and has amazing features such as automatic obstacle avoidance, automatic screen entry, and eye protection mode. The Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser home projector is a very high-quality projector in terms of its design and some of its built-in features.
The projector is budget-friendly about the number of distinct features it comes with and offers its users. The price of this innovative 4K projector is $1799 (now has a discount: only $1599) which is an affordable price when it comes to comparing it with the other projectors existing in the market.
