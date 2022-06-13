Is PartsAvatar.ca giving away $100k At Crescent St, Montreal on June 16-18?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular online retailer of automotive parts PartsAvatar.ca is taking the Crescent Street Festival by storm, with a primetime spot, two incredible cars and a giveaway of prizes worth $100k! This will be the biggest giveaway the company has ever hosted. Canadians from across the country can participate and win a variety of prizes on a daily basis in the run up to the grand prix. The competition is aimed at promoting car DIY projects and building a bigger community presence online with the customers. The giveaway can be entered at the Parts Avatar grand prize contest page.
The grand prize contest launched with exclusive VIP entries for existing customers and early bird prizes for everyone else. An overwhelming response was received for both and the early bird winners were announced through the Parts Avatar facebook page, Parts Avatar instagram and Parts Avatar Twitter account. Early bird winners won prizes from $500 PA cash cards to buy car parts, power tools, tool kits, vehicle fitment specific auto parts, mario kart, Yoshi Kart games and other surprise packages. This is also the first time the company is introducing the ‘PA Cash cards’ which customers can redeem on Parts Avatar website.
Car lovers can visit the Parts Avatar booth at the Crescent Street festival from June 16th to 18th. The booth will host a bunch of fun activities, games, freebies and more. There will also be gifts for kids. The highlight of the booth will be two surprise vehicles that Parts Avatar will be bringing to the festival. The first vehicle is a one of a kind in Canada, the company is looking forward to showing it off to car lovers and also generating a buzz around their booth. The second vehicle is a unique in house DIY project, in line with promoting the love for auto parts and upgrading vehicles. It will showcase a vehicle purchased for $4K and regigged with car parts purchased completely from the website. For this Unique project various automotive parts like; throttle body gasket, brakes and rotors, valve cover gaskets, exhaust system, ignition plugs and wires and more were installed into the vehicle. All the work on the car was done in the owner’s driveway, including the body work of the car. It will be an inspiration for DIYers and show that great car upgrades can be done through sheer determination and extremely low cost, thanks to Parts Avatar. The vehicle will be revealed only on Crescent Street but fans can get a sneak peak via the company's social media handles.
The grand prize contest is very easy to enter. Participants have to be residents of Canada and over the age of 16. There is no purchase required to be eligible for the giveaway. Extra entries are also available by following simple methods, including social media posts and referring a friend. Parts Avatar is looking forward to hosting automotive enthusiasts from across the country and promoting the love for autoparts, DIY repairs and upgrades under the hashtag #CheckOutMyParts.
