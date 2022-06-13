Dangbei Mars Pro Review: a decent 4K gaming projector
Except for watching videos, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts several special excellent features for gaming. Let's get into it together.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the increasing demands for home entertainment, the projector has been updated several times. The brighter and clearer imagery allows users to explore more and new joy. The trend of playing games with a projection image is going far. Dangbei Mars Pro, as a newly released projector, works well as a game carrier except for the video player. There are several features that imply the suitability for gaming.
Projection size&Throw ratio
Before everything, the large-size screen goes first. The initiative to play games on a projector is to experience the immersive large-screen gaming action. Dangbei Mars Pro can project a big screen from 60″ to 150″, meeting different needs of distance. And with a short-throw ratio of 1.27:1, it suits perfectly a narrow space.
Key points for gaming
MEMC&low latency
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts Global MEMC motion compensation. The tech of motion compensation can fix the problem of unclear picture quality, severe smearing, and shaking when we use projection equipment to watch movies, games, or other high-speed moving pictures to a large extent.
The motion compensation function is an algorithm to improve the smoothness of the picture. It processes the original 24 fps video into 60 or even 120 fps, thus avoiding problems such as picture shake, ghosting, and smearing.
Simply put, the projector's built-in chip determines the motion trajectory of the motion picture, then generates picture frames that were not in the original video and inserts them between the original frames. This naturally results in a more coherent picture, less smearing, and a naturally sharper picture.
Low Latency&Game Mode
Dangbei Mars Pro also added a game mode, controlling input latency to about 20ms, which is already excellent in projector products.
High Dissipation
The two side panels and the back panel incorporate vents for heat dissipation. The penetrating design can effectively improve air circulation and reduce the noise of heat dissipation. The operation noise is as low as 24 dB.
Large Memory
In addition, its built-in 4G RAM and 128G ROM ensure a smooth operation and large memory. The 128G memory is rarely seen even in some high-end laser projectors.
Multiple Connections
In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro is available for both PC games and mobile games. Multiple connections help, there are various interfaces, including 2 USB 2.0 interfaces, 2 HDMI interfaces, 1 S/PDIF interface, 1 RJ45 LAN, and 1 3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc.
Stunning Image Quality
Speaking of image quality, resolution and brightness count a lot. The Dangbei Mars Pro sports 4K resolution, and is HDR+ and even 3D compatible. Dangbei Mars Pro features 3,200 ANSI lumens in brightness. Dangbei Mars Pro adopts 4K resolution, projecting stunning and detailed images. Compared with 1080p, the 4K resolution is capable of supporting more detailed images. With its beautiful resolution, it can project the image with high definition. There are a lot of colorful actions in the gaming actions, demanding a lot of color performance and clarity. The 4K resolution keeps a good guarantee for it.
Excellent Sound
In terms of the sound system, Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with two 10W speakers, which support Dolby Audio and DTS, providing an audio feast with pleasant and clear sound.
Smart Adjustment
A bunch of intelligent adjustment functions also serve a lot. Dangbei Mars Pro adopts plenty of intelligent technologies such as intelligent obstacle avoidance and intelligent screen alignment, which makes the use more convenient. It also supports HDR 10, HLG, etc.
