Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects was involved in a verbal altercation with a patron of the establishment when an employee intervened. The suspects and employee exited the establishment when one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun in the direction of the employee. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Friday, June 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32 year-old Charles Middleton, of Bethesda, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

