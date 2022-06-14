Leap Orbit and VillageCare host event highlighting innovative partnership to automate New York PNDS reporting
For our 2022 Q1 PNDS submission, Leap Orbit’s automation helped resolve the majority of critical errors that usually took days to research various websites, source files, and reference documents.”NEW YORK, US, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leap Orbit, the innovation partner to market-leading health data networks, announced it will host a webinar titled “Automating PNDS Error Resolution,” on Friday, June 17th at noon EDT.
Hosting the event will be Jake Tunney and Dimeji Olayinka from Leap Orbit. Joining them will be Melsisa Leudemann, Contracting Manager for VillageCareMAX, a pioneering and innovative continuing care organization based in New York City that offers health insurance across Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.
VillageCare had a lengthy, manual process of submitting network adequacy reporting to the state of New York and resolving resulting errors. This mandatory quarterly process, known as the Provider Network Data System or PNDS report, typically resulted in a range of errors.
VillageCare and Leap Orbit partnered to automate Provider Network Data System or PNDS reporting, a mandatory process for all licensed New York State health plans to report network adequacy to the state. For most plans, the PNDS process is manual and results in a range of errors that must be resolved by hand.
The webinar will explain how automation resulted in a dramatic reduction in manual effort by the plan. Specifically, VillageCare leveraged Leap Orbit’s Convergent provider data hub in a number of ways:
• The Convergent Provider Data API resolved license IDs, provider types, incorrect names, degrees, MMIS IDs, gender, specialty codes, addresses, county codes, zip codes, phone number, fax numbers, email addresses.
• New reference data sources were leveraged such as Health Data NY’s Medicaid Enrolled Provider Listing file for MMIS IDs.
• Convergent’s APIs automatically validated and transformed addresses to USPS standards.
• Convergent transformed the VillageCare native data format to meet PNDS data standards.
“For our 2022 Q1 PNDS submission, Leap Orbit’s automation helped resolve the majority of critical errors that usually took days to research various websites, source files, and reference documents,” Melissa Leudemann said. “This freed up my time to not only finalize and submit our PNDS files several days ahead of the deadline but also to review and resolve as many Soft Errors as possible for the first time, which resulted in our cleanest and most accurate PNDS files to date.”
VillageCare expects this new automation to save the organization at least 44 hours of manual work per year, improve its network accuracy, and ultimately bring all error categories - critical and soft to zero. Those interested in attending may register here via LinkedIn Live.
