Hoyer Discusses Democrats’ Commitment to Preventing Gun Violence and Legislation to Protect the Families of Supreme Court Justices and Employees on “The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart”

On House Democrats’ Work to End Gun Violence

“As the American people know, the past history does not give one much confidence that the United States Senate is going to address legislation. We sent them, as you know, last year, and in the years before that, legislation for comprehensive background checks. 85% to 90% of the American people think that it makes sense to make sure that terrorists are not getting guns, domestic abusers are not getting guns, but the Senate has done nothing. And the Senate has done nothing because Republicans continue to block consideration of that legislation and I say facetiously, but I think realistically, [that] the NRA stands for ‘No Republican Action’ on almost anything that we put forward … So it is evident that there is a very, very large number of Republicans who do not believe that they should be taking any action.”

“I have some hope that because [Senator] John Cornyn, who I think is a straightforward member, and wants to do something, that’s what he said on the Senate Floor last Thursday. Senator Murphy, from Connecticut, which saw such a tragedy and loss of life of children and teachers, as Uvalde did. They are working at it. I think they are both sincere in wanting to do something. I talked to John Cornyn on Thursday, and I think he and Chris Murphy are trying to get to some place – but the question is can you get to ten Republicans? Can you get ten Republicans to respond to the overwhelming plea of the American people? 75, 80, 90% of the American people say, do something to stop this carnage, this killing of our children, of our teachers, of people because of the color of their skin?... So I would like to think that there is some hope, and we need to keep hope, because lack of action is not an option…. As you know, and as I think the public knows, we are alone in the world. There is nobody close to us in terms of the gun carnage that happens on our streets, and in our places of worship, and in our schools, and our grocery stores, entertainment venues, every day.”

On Legislation to Protect the Families of Supreme Court Justices and Supreme Court Employees

“We want to give the Justices more support and make sure they are safe. Let me say this, as the Congress is an institution of the government, the Supreme Court is an institution, as the Executive is. If our democracy is to survive as a nation of laws, we have to ensure the safety of the Justices, the clerks, the officers, the employees, and their families…I’m going to put a bill on the Floor. The only disagreement seems to be whether or not employees, at the discretion of the Supreme Court security officials, that is very important, if the employees who are perceived by the authorities at the Supreme Court in charge of security are deemed to be at risk, they can extend protection to them as well. That’s the only distinction … I’m very hopeful…that will be out early next week.”

“Hopefully all Republicans will say yes, we want to protect the Supreme Court justices…but we do want to add employees, and we do want to add the family of all of those folks so that the Supreme Court as an institution is protected, and as individuals are protected. Why? Because that is part of our democracy. We are a nation of laws, not of violence against those who would give their opinions – we agree with some opinions from the Supreme Court and we don't agree with others, but violence is not the option.”