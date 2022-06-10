Alexei Overchuk takes part in a session of Eurasian Economic Commission Council

RUSSIA, June 10 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in a session of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on June 10. The agenda included 36 issues.

The session’s participants were presented with information on the execution of measures to increase the availability of strategically important medicines and pharmaceutical substances for medical use among EAEU member states, which stipulated that the production of such medication must be established in the Eurasian Economic Union by 2024. Additionally, a decision was taken to establish a number of temporary rules for the circulation of medicines as part of special economic measures that are already in place. The decision will allow measures to be taken to prevent shortages of medicines.

The Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Common Principles and Rules for the Circulation of Medical Products (Medical Products and Medical Equipment) in the Eurasian Economic Union of December 23, 2014 was signed. The protocol extends to December 31, 2022 the deadline for registering medical products in accordance with national legislation. The resumption of such national procedures is a measure aimed at the timely provision of vital medical products to the healthcare systems of EAEU member states.

The council’s resolutions amend technical regulations of the Customs Union, On the Safety of Low-Voltage Equipment, and technical regulations of the Customs Union, Electromagnetic Compatibility of Technical Devices.

A draft resolution of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to amend the commission’s operating procedures was approved in furtherance of the Agreement on Using Navigation Seals for Tracking Shipments within the EAEU. These amendments will define the competence of the council and the commission’s board to adopt the necessary resolutions for setting in motion practical implementation of the Agreement on Navigation Seals.

A report on the current state and development prospects of the EAEU integrated information system (IIS) was presented at the meeting. The meeting participants considered further development scenarios of the system.