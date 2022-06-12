Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Obstruction of Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3003395
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2022 1046 hours
LOCATION: Paradise Lane, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Christopher Dessureau
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation in Williamstown. Investigation revealed Dessureau had caused bodily injury to a household member and prevented them from contacting emergency services. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Dessureau had removed evidence from the residence and would not divulge its location to Troopers. Dessureau was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Dessureau was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/13/2022 at 1200 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/13/2022 @ 1200 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
