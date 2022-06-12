Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Obstruction of Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3003395

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2022 1046 hours

LOCATION: Paradise Lane, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Christopher Dessureau

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation in Williamstown. Investigation revealed Dessureau had caused bodily injury to a household member and prevented them from contacting emergency services. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Dessureau had removed evidence from the residence and would not divulge its location to Troopers. Dessureau was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Dessureau was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/13/2022 at 1200 hours and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/13/2022 @ 1200 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861