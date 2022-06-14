Rob Smart Named as Chief Executive Officer at Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital

Rob Smart, CEO Tulsa Rehab Hospital

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for Tulsa Rehab Hospital, has selected Rob Smart to serve as the CEO.

Rob is a tenured healthcare executive who has successfully developed, opened, and managed new hospitals and we are ecstatic he signed with us to open our new hospital in Tulsa” — Anis Sabeti, COO, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob brings over 35 years in healthcare leadership across multiple sites of care including inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute care hospitals, and long-term acute care hospitals across numerous states. During his healthcare career, he has been promoted from middle management roles to Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Executive Officer. Rob has overseen all aspects of hospital management, physician recruiting and medical management, strategic direction, and partnerships. His hospitals have successfully passed Medicare surveys and achieved The Joint Commission accreditation and CARF accreditation. Additionally, Rob has developed new services, led construction projects, opened new hospitals, and facilitated the sale of some of these hospitals. “Rob is a tenured healthcare executive who has successfully developed, opened, and managed new hospitals and we are ecstatic he signed with us to open our new hospital in Tulsa,” said Anis Sabeti, Nobis Rehab Partners COO.

Initially, in his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly opening rehabilitation hospital, Rob will hire the clinical leadership team, and collaborate with local physicians, hospital leaders, and people throughout the Tulsa and surrounding communities to develop the highest level of rehab care for the patients with a debilitating illness or injury. He will guide the hospital team through the new hospital's opening with support from the hospital team and also from Nobis Rehab Partners. His primary focus is developing a high-performing hospital and medical team that delivers exceptional inpatient rehab care. "I look forward to building an inspired team to open a new inpatient rehab hospital to serve the people in need of local rehabilitation services," Smart said.

Rob holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of West Florida.



About Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital:

Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital is owned by NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and is one of several hospitals being built by NKD. The hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital opening in mid-2022. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions. This motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Tulsa Rehab on Facebook and LinkedIn.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.