Glens Falls Art® tintype artist Craig Murphy to demonstrate 19th Century photographic process at U.S. Grant Cottage
See live demonstrations of historic photo method and have your "likeness" made in upstate NY!
“The images I create are made with the same methods 19th century photographers like Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and others would have used”, says Murphy.”QUEENSBURY, NY, US, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstate New York tintype artist Craig Murphy will reenact the 19th Century wet plate collodion photographer at U.S. Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark Bi-Centennial Celebration in Wilton NY on June 18, 2022 from 10am-5pm.
Visit Craig Murphy during the presidential birthday celebration to see the authentic 19th century photographic method demonstrated live! Realize what it was like to make a photograph during the United States Civil War and around the world. Have your own "likeness" made that day. Be amazed by the magic of tintypes!
Invented by English artist Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography is the process of pouring collodion onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitizing in a silver nitrate solution, exposing in the camera, then developing the plate while it’s still wet. Most photographs made between 1850 until the early 1880's were made with the "wet plate" process. There is currently a resurgence of this photographic method. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session.
About Craig Murphy
Fine art photographer Craig Murphy creates one-of-a-kind photos using the wet plate collodion process. Craig travels with his Glens Falls Art® mobile tintype studio to locations in upstate NY making heirloom portraits and scenic views using this historic photographic method. Steeped in tradition, these unique archival images can be passed on from generation to generation. Follow Craig Murphy and his Glens Falls Art tintype studio on Instagram.
