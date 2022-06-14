$1000 Upcoming Challenge Find Lucky Clovers presented by RealCloverDog
Dogs are incredibly talented. We can teach our furry best friends to find 4-leaf clovers and share the luck around the world.
Dogs are Like 4-Leaf Clovers; Special to Find and Lucky to Have”METUCHEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealCloverDog Challenge: Lucky clovers are rare but not impossible to find. A new training system to teach dogs to find clovers is now available. Yes, it’s true. One's pet is capable of incredible things when they are properly trained. RealCloverDog can help.
The Lucky Clover Challenge is to find 4-leaf clovers with one's pet. Don't be surprised to find a 5, 6 or even more leaf clovers. Post a video with a dog helping to find it. Check out videos, training aids and help @realcloverdog (subscribe) for examples. Upload and post with #realcloverdog, #rcdchallenge and #sharetheluck. Share with and tag a minimum of 5 people.
Start practicing and uploading video's now! Early pre-entries will qualify when the Official Challenge Start Date is announced.
Winner of the best submitted video wins $1000. See Official Entry Rules and Registration at www.realcloverdog.com
RealCloverDog wishes luck to all. Let's share the luck around the world.
