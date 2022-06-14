Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,860 in the last 365 days.

$1000 Upcoming Challenge Find Lucky Clovers presented by RealCloverDog

Wow Dog Finds 4-Leaf Clovers

I LOVE TO SHARE THE LUCK

Dog Finds 4-Leaf Clovers

FIND THE LUCK Join the Challenge

Dogs are incredibly talented. We can teach our furry best friends to find 4-leaf clovers and share the luck around the world.

Dogs are Like 4-Leaf Clovers; Special to Find and Lucky to Have”
— Prada
METUCHEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealCloverDog Challenge: Lucky clovers are rare but not impossible to find. A new training system to teach dogs to find clovers is now available. Yes, it’s true. One's pet is capable of incredible things when they are properly trained. RealCloverDog can help.

The Lucky Clover Challenge is to find 4-leaf clovers with one's pet. Don't be surprised to find a 5, 6 or even more leaf clovers. Post a video with a dog helping to find it. Check out videos, training aids and help @realcloverdog (subscribe) for examples. Upload and post with #realcloverdog, #rcdchallenge and #sharetheluck. Share with and tag a minimum of 5 people.

Start practicing and uploading video's now! Early pre-entries will qualify when the Official Challenge Start Date is announced.

Winner of the best submitted video wins $1000. See Official Entry Rules and Registration at www.realcloverdog.com

RealCloverDog wishes luck to all. Let's share the luck around the world.

Prada
CloverDog LLC
+1 908-405-3501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

$1000 Upcoming Challenge Find Lucky Clovers presented by RealCloverDog

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.