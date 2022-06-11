Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness

CANADA, November 6 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, on the margins of the Summit of the Americas.

The Prime Ministers discussed shared priorities, including addressing climate change, advancing democracy, and fostering inclusive, green economies. They recognized the heightened vulnerability of Jamaica and other Caribbean countries entering another active Atlantic hurricane season in the midst of ongoing recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it has across the globe. Prime Minister Trudeau expressed particular concern about the sharply rising food and energy costs triggered by this illegal aggression.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the strong, enduring ties between their countries grounded in shared democratic values, common priorities, and vibrant people-to-people ties. They discussed ways to further strengthen excellent bilateral partnerships in trade, labour mobility, and security and defence.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Holness agreed to remain in close touch on these issues and to meet again in person soon.

