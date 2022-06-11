Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,981 in the last 365 days.

CIMB and F88 enhance loan access to low-income customers

VIETNAM, June 11 - CIMB Bank Việt Nam and F88 Business JSC have made a new step in the strategic cooperation relationship between the two sides. — Photo courtesy of F88

HÀ NỘI — CIMB Bank Việt Nam and F88 Business JSC have just made a new step in their strategic co-operation, moving toward financial universalisation for the unskilled, low-income working class who have not been able or have difficulty accessing financial services.

With the advantage of being one of the pioneering digital banks with international standard banking products and services, CIMB is cooperating with F88, the largest chain for convenient financial services in Việt Nam, to expand the experience for "sub-standard" customers with a utility model to increase their ability to access comprehensive financial services quickly and widely.

CIMB Bank Việt Nam officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with F88 in December last year.

With continuous efforts to realise the goals set out at the signing ceremony, the two sides have launched new consumer loan products with preferential interest rates and easy access to optimally support individual customers who need business loans and living expenses. — VNS

You just read:

CIMB and F88 enhance loan access to low-income customers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.