CIMB and F88 enhance loan access to low-income customers

VIETNAM, June 11

HÀ NỘI — CIMB Bank Việt Nam and F88 Business JSC have just made a new step in their strategic co-operation, moving toward financial universalisation for the unskilled, low-income working class who have not been able or have difficulty accessing financial services.

With the advantage of being one of the pioneering digital banks with international standard banking products and services, CIMB is cooperating with F88, the largest chain for convenient financial services in Việt Nam, to expand the experience for "sub-standard" customers with a utility model to increase their ability to access comprehensive financial services quickly and widely.

CIMB Bank Việt Nam officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with F88 in December last year.

With continuous efforts to realise the goals set out at the signing ceremony, the two sides have launched new consumer loan products with preferential interest rates and easy access to optimally support individual customers who need business loans and living expenses. — VNS