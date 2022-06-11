RECAP: California on the World Stage at Summit of the Americas

Governor Newsom meets with world leaders, highlights California’s diversity and nation-leading climate policies

LOS ANGELES – California’s global leadership on issues ranging from climate change to gun safety to economic resilience shared the world stage this week as leaders from across the Western Hemisphere gathered in Los Angeles for the ninth Summit of the Americas.

Governor Gavin Newsom led a California delegation and represented the Golden State at several meetings and events with heads of state, foreign dignitaries and Biden Administration officials throughout the week. Find a quick recap of the Governor’s Summit of the Americas activities below:

Wednesday, June 8: A Presidential Greeting and a Big California Welcome to the Western Hemisphere

The Governor kicked off his Summit schedule at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday where he and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti greeted President Joe Biden on the tarmac. But it was not Governor Newsom or the President who stole the show – the Governor’s “toughest negotiators,” his kids, helped welcome President Biden to California.

Governor Newsom and his children welcome President Biden to California

Shortly after the tarmac greeting, the Governor joined Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and ministers across the Americas and outlined California’s nation-leading actions to cut methane pollution.

The Governor shared the Administration’s proposals to aggressively plug idle oil wells at risk of leaking methane and launch a network of satellites that would provide near real-time data on large scale methane leaks, leaks from oil and gas infrastructure, landfills, and other sources to track upwards of 40 percent of global methane emissions.

“California is proposing an all-of-the-above approach, from launching satellites that will track methane emissions throughout the world to plugging idle wells,” said Governor Newsom. “As we’ve seen right here in California, these oil wells present the risk of leaking at any moment. We’re encouraged by these global partnerships to tackle this problem together, for the benefit of all nations.”

Governor Newsom makes remarks at Global Methane Hub reception at the Summit of the Americas

In the evening, the Governor helped welcome leaders from across the Western Hemisphere to California at the Summit of the Americas Inaugural Ceremony, hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In his remarks, he celebrated California’s diversity including the nearly 27 percent of Californians who are immigrants.

“You are in one of the most diverse cities, L.A., in the most diverse region, in the most diverse state, California, in the world’s most diverse democracy,” Governor Newsom said. “And we’re proud of that. We don’t tolerate our diversity, we celebrate our diversity. That’s our strength.”

Thursday, June 9: Announcing a California-Canada Climate Partnership and a Full Schedule with World Leaders

The Governor started the day at the California Science Center where he met with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce a new partnership to advance bold climate action. California and Canada signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to fight climate change, reduce pollution, cut back on plastic waste, advance zero-emission vehicles, protect the environment and build climate resilience.

Governor Newsom and Prime Minister Trudeau, along with their respective delegations, held a bilateral meeting to discuss California and Canada’s shared values, including world-leading climate action, protecting fundamental rights, adopting strong gun safety measures and building a vibrant economy that embraces diversity and inclusivity.

“We can’t fight the climate crisis on our own – we need to work together with partners all across the globe to achieve humanity’s most important task: saving our planet,” said Governor Newsom.

“Today, as we launch a new partnership on climate action and nature protection, we’re teaming up to deliver the clean air, healthy environment, and good jobs our citizens deserve,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

Governor Newsom meets with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce a new climate partnership between California and Canada

Following the MOC signing, the Governor returned to Downtown Los Angeles for several Summit meetings with world leaders, including meetings with Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonia Urrejola Noguera and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. In the meetings, the Governor highlighted California’s cultural ties, shared challenges and opportunities to continue expanding collaboration of mutual interest with California.

The Governor also attended the plenary session and heard President Biden’s address to world leaders.

Governor Newsom meets with foreign dignitaries at the Summit of the Americas

Governor Newsom capped his day by stopping by a reception at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which included foreign ministers, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, members of Congress and California’s own Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Alex Padilla, Congresswoman Karen Bass and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Friday, June 10: Wrapping the Summit With a Focus on Californians

Governor Newsom wrapped up his Summit week with a final meeting with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. At the meeting, the two discussed expanding the relationship between California and Argentina, the importance of strengthening democracy throughout the Americas and shared values around abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

Governor Newsom meets with the President of Argentina

The Governor’s final stop of the Summit was not with a world leader, but with Californians at the heart of the conversation, Zacil Pech and Maria “Coco” Del Socorro Vazquez, the immigrant owners of Sazon Bar & Grill in Huntington Park. The restaurant received financial support from the state’s Social Entrepreneurs for Economic Development (SEED) initiative. SEED is a $30 million initiative supporting entrepreneurship and worker cooperatives as an opportunity pathway for Californians who face significant employment barriers due to limited English proficiency or immigration status.

“Zacil and Coco are proof that the Dream is alive and well in the State of California. We know that immigrants and their children are integral to California’s identity, and bring new talent and ideas to our economy. That’s why we’ve invested $30 million in our SEED initiative and are proposing more investments to support an economy with inclusive opportunity for all,” Governor Newsom said.

Governor Newsom visits small business owners supported by state’s Social Entrepreneurs for Economic Development initiative