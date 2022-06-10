Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in 35 new electric-powered school buses From: Infrastructure Canada

CANADA, June 10 - Investments in key infrastructure build strong and healthy communities across Canada. From roads and buildings – to green energy powered vehicles – reliable infrastructure provides communities with opportunities to grow and develop today so that they are better prepared to overcome the challenges of tomorrow.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque; and Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont; announced new electric school buses in Prince Edward Island alongside the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning.

Funding will support the purchase of 35 electric-powered school buses from Lion Electric to replace the fleet of diesel-powered buses in the 2022-23 fiscal year. These new buses, as well as the installation of charging stations for each bus, will help mitigate green house gas emissions, improve air quality and provide sustainable transportation for students across the province, resulting in a healthier environment for residents.

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are each investing over $6.2 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

“Islanders are committed to leading the way on climate action, and our government is here to support their ambitions. With this investment, we are building the foundation of a cleaner future for Islanders, while also ensuring our students have a reliable and modern way to get to and from school.”

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“This investment is yet another element of the sustained collaboration between our government and the government of Prince Edward Island on climate action. These investments in green infrastructure projects will help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, while also working towards Canada’s and PEI’s net-zero goals. I look forward to seeing these buses in use transporting students across the province.”

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

“The purchase of these 35 school buses is an important building block on our path toward the full electrification of our transportation sector, one that puts the health of our children first and helps us build a sustainable and greener province for future generations.”

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

“The replacement of diesel buses with electric will help reduce transportation emissions in the province and help Prince Edward Island reach its net zero goals. The Province of Prince Edward Island will continue to invest in safe, modern and sustainable transportation.” The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

We have 18,000 students on PEI who travel on school buses every day. By Investing in electric school buses, our students can directly see – and be part of – creating a cleaner, more sustainable province.”

The Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning

“We have clear targets set to reduce our emissions in all sectors including transportation. Making rapid and significant progress requires a commitment to different approaches, initiatives and priorities. This additional investment in electric buses demonstrates our commitment to reaching net zero.”

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $101 million towards nine green energy projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $45 billion in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1.2 billion for green energy infrastructure projects.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land

Contacts:

April Gallant

Senior Communications Officer

Transportation and Infrastructure

Government of Prince Edward Island

902-368-5112

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

Jean-Sébastien Comeau

Press Secretary and Communications Advisor

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

343-574-8116

Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca