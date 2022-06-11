Pennsylvania Turnpike to Restrict N. Gulph Road Next Week for Overhead Bridge Construction in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will reduce Northbound N. Gulph Road to one lane between U.S. 202 and 1st Avenue in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for overhead bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



This work is related to construction currently underway by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326. More information is available at www.patpconstruction.com/mp324to326/home.aspx

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

