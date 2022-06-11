Submit Release
Pennsylvania Turnpike to Restrict N. Gulph Road Next Week for Overhead Bridge Construction in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will reduce Northbound N. Gulph Road to one lane between U.S. 202 and 1st Avenue in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for overhead bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This work is related to construction currently underway by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326. More information is available at www.patpconstruction.com/mp324to326/home.aspx

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

