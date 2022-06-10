Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Marines Killed in Military Aircraft Crash

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the loss of five Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing during a training mission near Glamis on June 8, 2022:

“Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones grieving the five Marines tragically lost this week. Their selflessness and dedication to serving our country will forever be remembered.”

Flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in honor of the Marines.

