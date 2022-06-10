Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Impeding Public Officers, and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/10/2022 at 1255 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barclay Quarry Road, Graniteville
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police were advised of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Barre Town Forest parking lot off of Barclay Quarry Road. The occupants were identified as Christina Chatlos and Rex Comstock. Troopers observed paraphernalia in Chatlos’ lap associated with the use of crack cocaine. Chatlos attempted to destroy crack cocaine in the presence of Troopers and was taken into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine belonging to Chatlos and Comstock. Troopers discovered Chatlos to have 4 active sets of court ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from using illicit drugs. Comstock and Chatlos were both taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Both parties were processed, issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, and released.
ACCUSED: Christina Chatlos
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont
VIOLATION: Impeding Public Officers, Possession of Cocaine, and Violation of Conditions of Release
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 1230 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
ACCUSED: Rex Comstock
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861