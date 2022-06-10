Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Impeding Public Officers, and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2022 at 1255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barclay Quarry Road, Graniteville

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police were advised of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Barre Town Forest parking lot off of Barclay Quarry Road. The occupants were identified as Christina Chatlos and Rex Comstock. Troopers observed paraphernalia in Chatlos’ lap associated with the use of crack cocaine. Chatlos attempted to destroy crack cocaine in the presence of Troopers and was taken into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine belonging to Chatlos and Comstock. Troopers discovered Chatlos to have 4 active sets of court ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from using illicit drugs. Comstock and Chatlos were both taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Both parties were processed, issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, and released.

ACCUSED: Christina Chatlos

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont

VIOLATION: Impeding Public Officers, Possession of Cocaine, and Violation of Conditions of Release

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 1230 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

ACCUSED: Rex Comstock

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at 0800 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

