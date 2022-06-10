Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk’s working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, June 10 - Alexei Overchuk was received by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, during his visit.

Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov. Photo by the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk paid a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan). Mr Overchuk was received by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov. They discussed a wide range of trade and economic cooperation issues of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan, and considered some promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

