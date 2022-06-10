RUSSIA, June 10 - Council participants discussed priority areas of cooperation for the development of their national economies.

Alexei Overchuk takes part in the 94th meeting of the CIS Economic Council

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk took part in the 94th meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in Nur-Sultan (Republic of Kazakhstan) on 10 June.

Topics of discussion included trade and economic cooperation between the CIS member states, with a focus on the current economic situation and possible joint measures to respond to emerging challenges. The coordinated list of specific measures in priority areas such as mutual trade, transport, energy, industry, agribusiness, finance and others provides a basis for further steps to support the sustainable growth of the national economies.

The Economic Council members were updated on the main macroeconomic development targets of the CIS member states for 2021. In 2021, the states mainly stayed within recommended targets of macroeconomic stability. According to preliminary estimates, the aggregate gross domestic product of the CIS member states increased in real terms by 4.7 percent in 2021 (in 2020 it decreased by 2.5 percent).

The analysis of these indicators will be used to prepare and implement measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening foreign trade relations, and ensuring the sustainability of public finances and financial markets within the CIS.

